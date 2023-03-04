Lutz Huelle RTW Fall 2023

Lutz Huelle talked passionately about each piece in the fall 2023 collection at his studio on Rue de Temple.

He offered an easy solution to add a bit of glamour and edge to daily life for those who don’t necessarily have a wardrobe full of designer fashion.

The idea of adding sequins to the sleeves of shirts, or putting the buttons at the back of a vest or a jacket might sound simple, but it’s an effective way to make one pop at office parties or date nights.

The denim jackets and Alpha Industries bombers were slashed apart and pieced together again with additional fabric in the middle. The back of the garments was raised, creating a more dramatic silhouette on the body. He added a raincoat cut like a big square and a pinstripe wool version for colder climates.

For the more sophisticated demographic, Huelle offered a slew of elevated taffeta pieces. His personal favorites were the browns pieces, which included an elegant baseball jacket with tulip sleeves. There were also some beautiful gradient sequin loose waistcoats that he paired with reworked vintage jeans that came with a splash of silver foil.

Huelle said with this collection, he hopes that his customers can easily mix and match pieces they bought five or 10 years ago, and keep wearing them for many decades to come.

“I always liked the idea of having your favorite pieces, something that you want to wear all the time,” he said.