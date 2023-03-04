×
Saturday's Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Coperni RTW Fall 2023

A ‘Belfast’ Costar Reunion at the Loewe Show

Preview: Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Debut Collection for Ann Demeulemeester

Lutz Huelle RTW Fall 2023

The designer offered an easy solution to add a bit of glamour and edginess to daily life.

Lutz RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Lutz

Lutz Huelle talked passionately about each piece in the fall 2023 collection at his studio on Rue de Temple.

He offered an easy solution to add a bit of glamour and edge to daily life for those who don’t necessarily have a wardrobe full of designer fashion.

The idea of adding sequins to the sleeves of shirts, or putting the buttons at the back of a vest or a jacket might sound simple, but it’s an effective way to make one pop at office parties or date nights.

The denim jackets and Alpha Industries bombers were slashed apart and pieced together again with additional fabric in the middle. The back of the garments was raised, creating a more dramatic silhouette on the body. He added a raincoat cut like a big square and a pinstripe wool version for colder climates.

For the more sophisticated demographic, Huelle offered a slew of elevated taffeta pieces. His personal favorites were the browns pieces, which included an elegant baseball jacket with tulip sleeves. There were also some beautiful gradient sequin loose waistcoats that he paired with reworked vintage jeans that came with a splash of silver foil.

Huelle said with this collection, he hopes that his customers can easily mix and match pieces they bought five or 10 years ago, and keep wearing them for many decades to come.

“I always liked the idea of having your favorite pieces, something that you want to wear all the time,” he said.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

