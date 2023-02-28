×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Kohl’s Taps Dave Alves as President and Chief Operating Officer

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Designer Alphonse Maitrepierre turned his apprehensions over AI into a breezy-chic lineup with a solarpunk vibe.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maître/WWD

Worried that AI is coming for you? So is Alphonse Maitrepierre.

For his “Time To Listen” fall collection, the Parisian designer’s starting point was a desire to materialize the divide between humans and nature, by the way of the Shishigami forest spirit from the Shinto religion and popularized by cult animation film “Princess Mononoke.”

And then, in a bid to remove the human element from the equation, Maitrepierre started to play around with generated prints, although the prospect of AI “terrifies him,” he said.

But the initial renderings didn’t quite hit the spot. “So we tried to trick the matrix by adding feelings — a bit cheesy but [words like] love, poetry, nostalgia. It made a huge impact,” he said.

This yielded prints that hit the right note between uncanny and realistic, but also a handful of opening looks that looked like the body had been wrapped in pink-tinged petals, in what he deemed a generative collaboration between nature and technology.

“It really tells us that we shouldn’t be afraid and just need to use technology wisely,” he said, name-checking the utopian solarpunk movement Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki helped establish.

But the standouts of this lineup executed in a palette inspired by the light throughout the day — from morning whites to sun-saturated oranges and nighttime hues — were the looks in which Maitrepierre mixed his human-tried and tested tailoring with organic flourishes.

These included a cropped denim jacket with a collar blooming into a sculptural flurry; petal-sleeved coats that skimmed the body; and a beige blazer with lapels unfurling around the neck like a nascent leaf, with trousers wrapping around the hips and legs.

Paired with jewelry by Paris-based designer Colombe d’Humières, who dips flowers and plants in metal, they showed a fresh direction that could see Maitrepierre find his place in the sun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maitrepierre RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad