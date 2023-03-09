Margaret Howell RTW Fall 2023

For the London-based Margaret Howell, serving her customers with good products has always been more important than storytelling. Fashion design for her is a constant process of review and renewal.

Now showing under a showroom appointment format in Paris at the brand’s store at Place de la Madeleine, the audience was able to look at the pieces of the main line as well as the more affordable MHL up close and learn more about the considerations that went into the design.

For fall 2023, the beauty is in the details — as always with Howell. While the entire collection was in a muted color palette, the designer offered a dash of gold on a paisley pattern tie and a bit of red in the form of a dress worn underneath a sheer shirt dress in black matte organza.

Other notable pieces included a women’s check coat with fabric supplied by Fox Brothers and women from a woolen mill in Somerset, England. It’s a style that is based on an early piece of men’s outerwear from the brand’s archive.

The brand also offered summer shorts made in lightweight denim from Japan, easy tailoring options, check kilts, shearling gilets and stylish trainers for those who are into the modern British way of dressing.