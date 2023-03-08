Mossi RTW Fall 2023

Mossi Traoré continues to hone his creative standpoint. For fall, he sought to highlight fellow creatives from the Paris suburbs where he is based, staging his presentation as a dance battle with popular hip-hop dance crew Yudat. “I’m bringing the suburbs to the Louvre,” he explained of his presentation in the former Apple store in the mall under the museum.

His inspiration for the season, however, was from further afield. Recently invited by the U.S. Embassy in Paris to be part of a podcast about how to dress for a party on the moon, it got him thinking and he used the collection to explore the notion of weightlessness, working in tandem with the dancers’ movements and injecting volume into his proportions.

Describing the collection as “urban-spatial,” he sought new ways to work with denim, padding dense cottons from Japan and India into lozenge-shaped silhouettes inspired by South Korean artist Lee Bul.

Expanding once more on his habitual black and white, he offered up a palette injected with burnished orange and purple and touches of silver and reflective mylar fabric, offered against a backdrop of his signature trapeze dresses. Wide pants and bomber jackets with rounded arms injected elegance into a streetwear register, and batwing sleeves were another key shape in this genderless collection.