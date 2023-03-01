×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Business

Rihanna to the Rescue? Despite Positive 2022, Puma Urges Caution for 2023

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg Talks Legacy, Future of the Brand and New Projects

Nehera RTW Fall 2023

The collection offered a study on the juxtaposition of textures, and played with proportions with a darker tone. 

Nehera RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Nehera

A continuation of the brand’s less-is-more philosophy, the fall 2023 collection offered a study on the juxtaposition of textures, and played with proportions with a darker tone. 

The Slovak collective Nehera showcased an elevated wardrobe for those who long for a simpler life and enjoy thoughtful details as much as the intimate touch of fine materials. 

“We decided to keep it very simple. Very minimal in a sense that every single piece is worth seeing by itself,” said a spokesperson backstage. 

For those who are a fan of this aesthetic, the collection delivered promising results. The shoulders were pointy and narrow, offering a sharper point of view on tailoring. Trenchcoats were tailored in water-resistant wool. The trousers came with hidden straps that allow the wearer to adjust where they sit on the hips. Raw finishings were kept to give the pockets a wabi-sabi quality.

The collection is size inclusive and gender neutral as well. The wide-leg denim trousers looked equally nice on the male model, while those A-line dresses would be stretchy enough to accommodate those who haven’t shed their Christmas weight gain.

