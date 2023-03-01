Nehera RTW Fall 2023

A continuation of the brand’s less-is-more philosophy, the fall 2023 collection offered a study on the juxtaposition of textures, and played with proportions with a darker tone.

The Slovak collective Nehera showcased an elevated wardrobe for those who long for a simpler life and enjoy thoughtful details as much as the intimate touch of fine materials.

“We decided to keep it very simple. Very minimal in a sense that every single piece is worth seeing by itself,” said a spokesperson backstage.

For those who are a fan of this aesthetic, the collection delivered promising results. The shoulders were pointy and narrow, offering a sharper point of view on tailoring. Trenchcoats were tailored in water-resistant wool. The trousers came with hidden straps that allow the wearer to adjust where they sit on the hips. Raw finishings were kept to give the pockets a wabi-sabi quality.

The collection is size inclusive and gender neutral as well. The wide-leg denim trousers looked equally nice on the male model, while those A-line dresses would be stretchy enough to accommodate those who haven’t shed their Christmas weight gain.