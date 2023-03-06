Ottolinger RTW Fall 2023

The Ottolinger women are growing up. The Berlin-based label, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, offered cozy knits with rabbit prints developed with a knitwear lab in Greece, sharp tailoring, and a slew of puffers, alongside sultry party pieces in sequins.

“Every season you want to get better and bigger. We want to offer things our woman can wear to sign the contract in the boardroom. But it’s always nice to be casual and to dress up outside of the office,” the duo said backstage.

The collection also saw the debut of Ottolinger’s collaboration with Puma, which included high and low boots based on the sportswear brand’s signature racing shoes but edgier with some feminine touches and shoulder bags whose shapes took cues from the patent leather camera bag.

The show took place in a telecommunications building that’s undergoing a major renovation; the stripped-back space resembled a Berlin party setting.

The show attracted some major stars. Tyga and Halsey sat next to Avril Lavigne, who’s certainly making the rounds of Paris Fashion Week and is an example of a grown woman who remains rebellious and cool at heart. Just like the new direction Ottolinger is marching toward.