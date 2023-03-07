×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics, Other Key Appointments Made

Fashion

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Geumhyung Jeong for Miu Miu Show

Paul Smith RTW Fall 2023

The collection is based on the designer's shopkeeping experience: customers showed no interest in seasonal themes but in the actual products.

Paul Smith RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Paul Smith

Having been in the industry for more than five decades, Sir Paul Smith was blunt about the reality of the fashion business at the preview of the brand’s fall 2023 collection.

“It’s a collection that’s very much based on the fact that I am the Saturday boy in my shop. So many of my customers just come in and, actually, they have no interest in the theme of a collection. They just say, ‘I need a coat or a jacket’ and so it’s very much based on that,” he said.

The collection showcased a slew of tailoring and outerwear options with whimsical or thoughtful details, like invisible pockets to put AirPods, and sleeve buttons purposely misplaced at the front. Many of them were cut in fabrics that were parallel to the men’s line and lined with the brand’s signature stripe fabric.

He was proud of his take on Le Smoking too. His version in satin and wool came with a Bar jacket-like waist detail, offering a softer curve compared to the original by Yves Saint Laurent. A longer coat version of the style was also on offer.

“So summing up the collection really is stronger shoulder and tailoring, more of an asymmetric shape for new styles. I think it’s modern dressing,” Smith said.

The look book, featuring Lily McMenamy, whose face covered a whole wall in the showroom, also featured the brand’s unisex collaboration with Mulberry, hitting stores this fall.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

