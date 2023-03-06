×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In the Wake of Balenciaga’s Ad Scandal, Demna Focused on Clothes

Business

A.P.C. Founder Jean Touitou Sold Majority Stake After ‘Pandemic War’

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Pierre Cardin RTW Fall 2023

The brand stuck to its founder's playbook but is searching for new designers.

View Gallery 56 Photos
View Gallery 56 Photos
Pierre Cardin RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

The Pierre Cardin show on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week was designed to mark the renovation of the brand’s historic flagship in Paris, where Mayor Anne Hidalgo was due to unveil a plaque dedicated to the Space Age designer the following day.

Although the store has been closed for months, guests arrived in an empty shell, with paintwork still to be completed. Aside from folding chairs and a length of bright blue felt, it was devoid of any decor. In a corner, French singing legend Mireille Mathieu, who appears to be mysteriously immune to aging, posed for photographers.

The display marked Cardin’s return to the official calendar for the first time in more than a decade, and comes amid a drive by his great-nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin to re-energize the brand’s 140 licensees worldwide.   

“The whole world has to see that we are present. Afterwards, we will go to them, but it’s good also to give some impetus. It fuels enthusiasm,” he said.

He opened with a series of tailored looks in a patchwork of houndstooth fabrics, some topped with a large flat circular hat. The menswear was faithful to Cardin’s futuristic vision, with an instantly recognizable look that has yet to catch on after several decades.

The women’s outfits also stuck to the designer’s playbook. While much of it looked dated, in the right stylist’s hands some of the Pop Art-inspired outfits had real potential.

After all, Space Age fashion is having a moment: the purple Sun Woo dress sported by Jennifer Coolidge in the current edition of W magazine owes more than a passing debt to Cardin’s signature hoop dress, previously worn by Lady Gaga. And Paco Rabanne paid a runway tribute to its recently deceased designer with a capsule of five of his most iconic designs.

At Cardin, red carpet options this season included a black one-shouldered evening gown with a curved cutout on one side, outlined with a spray of rhinestones. But it was the snappy little dresses in neon colors and geometric shapes that stood out. 

Collection Gallery 56 Photos
Pierre Cardin RTW Fall 2023
Pierre Cardin RTW Fall 2023
Pierre Cardin RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Basilicati-Cardin, who works with three veteran designers at the house, is looking to recruit new talent via his Pierre Cardin Young Designer Contest, launched in Mexico City last year and heading to South Korea, Turkey, China, Brazil, Israel and Cambodia by year-end. 

Cardin, who died in 2020 at the age of 98, remains a rich source of inspiration to younger generations. Imagine what they could do with this sleeping beauty. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Hot Summer Bags

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pierre Cardin Team Honors Founder's Legacy in Paris Fashion Week Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad