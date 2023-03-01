×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Rihanna Returns to Puma

Fashion

Daniel Roseberry Addresses Animal Head Controversy

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Keeps ‘Pushing the Boundaries of Fashion’

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

A bourgeois Parisian woman from the tony side of town gets lots in more ways than one in Pigalle and ends up in the designer's cabaret lineup.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
Pressiat RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Pressiat

The premise for Vincent Garnier Pressiat’s fall collection was a bourgeois Parisian woman from the tony side of town ending up lost in more ways than one in Pigalle. Or as he later put it backstage, “Belle de Jour” minus the moral judgment.

And where better to dip into decadence than Le Carmen, a famous night spot in the neighborhood? She’d certainly be in good company with a cast that included performer Allannah Starr and singer Halsey.

Par for the course were the corsetry work, the hand-tooled finishes and all manners of lingerie dressing the designer is known for, flavored with the remnants of a prim and proper wardrobe.

There was a demure looking white suit that revealed a fully laced back. One model, sporting a flaming red beehive and a tweed suit revisited with chains and black flowers, was an evocation of the original chic rebel — the late Dame Vivienne. Another, wrapped in an oversized latex trench and matching headscarf nodded to Catherine Deneuve’s character in Luis Buñuel’s film. Tailoring remained sharp and with an eye for flattering cuts, be they tight or loose.

Freshest were the draped looks, particularly floor skimming gowns and tops, a direction he said he was keen to explore. It showed that while Pressiat’s found his groove — and fan base — the party’s only just getting started.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pressiat RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad