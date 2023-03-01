×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Fashion

Paco Rabanne’s Fall Lineup Strikes Red Carpet Gold

Business

Recent Retail Thefts a Concern for N.Y. Jewelry Stores

Beauty

L’Oréal’s CEO on Agility, the Economy and Digital Transformation

Róisín Pierce RTW Fall 2023

In her Paris debut, Dublin-based designer Róisín Pierce offered a graceful and unabashed exploration of Irish crafts, influenced by Sylvia Plath’s poem “Lady Lazarus."

Roisin Pierce RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Roisin Pierce

For her Paris debut, Irish designer Róisín Pierce layered her exploration of her homeland’s handcrafts and her smocking techniques with an emotional response to Sylvia Plath’s poem “Lady Lazarus.”

Pierce is particularly interested in the cultural significance of the crafts that have been passed down through the generations, particularly their feminist backstory, and in breathing new life into them through a contemporary wardrobe.

Now in her fourth collection, the Dublin-based designer once more delved into her homeland’s difficult relationship with femininity, in particular “the fear of women and lengths [taken] to silence them,” she told WWD in a preview.

Par for the course was her zero-waste smocking technique that turned swathes of fabric into crinkled, ruched or twisted volumes that curved around the body without constraining it. Lace was also front and center, a reminder that this craft was once a major source of income for Ireland and helped it overcome the 19th-century famine.

Traditional Irish crochet layered with organza brought transparency, a new development of the season. It added sensual undertones to her silhouettes, hinting at the bodies beneath layers of delicate crochet or floral embroideries.

Among the standouts were a slipdress in cascading gathers that ended in filmy scalloped cascades; bubble bloomer shorts paired with long-sleeved blouses; boxy transparent tops with strategically placed cascades of floral motifs, and a T-shirt and handkerchief-hemmed skirt that could have been basic but for whorls of fabric that distorted their surface.

Despite a profusion of floaty veils and Pierce’s all-white palette, they felt breezy rather than haunting, in a lineup that was like the women who inspired it: graceful and unabashed.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

