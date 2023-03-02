×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Off-White Turned Futuristic for Fall

Business

UPDATE: Macy’s Eyes Long-term Gains

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Yang Li played with the concept of freedom, winged silhouettes and aerial prints.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Shang Xia creative director Yang Li presented the first of what he’s calling his “bird trilogy” for fall 2023, playing with the concept of freedom of flight, winged silhouettes and aerial prints.

This was all filtered through the perennial East-meets-West duality at the heart of the Chinese luxury brand backed by the Agnelli family and Hermès.

Set to a live electric guitar performance, the collection targeted the younger customer with layered and knotted flannel skirts and dresses, twisted sweaters, a black cashmere shift with floating back panels and overcoat with tiny silver stud details, all lending subtle notes of grunge and punk that echoed in the bubble soled high-top sneakers.

He took a more architectural approach to tailored outerwear, crafting a lovely navy cashmere cape coat in a circular silhouette, and a lavender cocoon style with arching seams and hip cutouts. A pair of black satin column dresses with skirt panels like abstract tail feathers were also interesting.

There was a strong streetwear undercurrent that came through in leggings, shirt jackets, bombers and puffers with aerial mountain prints, some pinned with sculpted leather swallows.

But all in all, the collection didn’t project a lot of luxury, and it’s unclear where Shang Xia is going in terms of landing on a set of recognizable brand codes.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shang Xia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad