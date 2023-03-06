Shiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2023

This year’s Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh came to support her old friend Shiatzy Chen’s first physical return to Paris after the pandemic. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress called herself the number-one fan of the brand at the only show she has been to this fashion month.

For fall 2023, Wang continued to play around with the idea of mixing Eastern silhouettes and Western techniques, and vice versa.

“We used this beautiful Chinese silk tapestry fabric in the collection. It’s made with modern technology but looks gorgeous. So we played with that, and different from before, where we mostly used Chinese embroidery, for the clash of different cultures, I went for French embroidery to create a more three-dimensional effect,” Chen said backstage.

She also referenced luxurious vintage purses from previous Chinese dynasties for shapes and design details. For example, a black doll dress’ shoulder straps came in the form of handles, while some trousers and skirts were decorated with mini bags.

The overall vibe of the collection was sleek and elegant. While black dominated the color palette, Wang also offered a dash of gold, silver, purple, cream and one blue coat printed with auspicious traditional animal patterns.

The season saw the runway debut of the brand’s menswear. She offered modern clothing versions of traditional Chinese padded outerwear, Mao suits, leather jackets and sparkly tailoring.