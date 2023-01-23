×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

The Row RTW Fall 2023

The season saw the brand’s first foray into activewear and an increased focus on tailored pieces.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
The Row RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of The Row

Step into The Row’s Paris showroom and the hubbub of Paris at the cusp of couture just falls away.

There’s a poised side to this brand where the real stars are only ever the garments, pursuant of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s vision of luxury distilled to its polished, quiet essence.

A severe impression emanates from the lineup in pictures but it’s not so in person — these textures just beg to be touched. Cashmere was the bedrock of the season, offered in baby, brushed and even a pinstripe-suiting version that carried across for men.

Case in point: The thick ribbed rollneck sweater layered with a smart double-button blazer, cashmere jogging pants and topped with a double face shawl-collar cashmere coat. The result looks sophisticated but not labored.

As ever, this idea of a forever wardrobe hinges on best-in-class materials, like the paper-thin Japanese nylon that made for cool knee-length shorts, the brand’s first foray into activewear. These telegraphed being pulled together, even if you need to run to your next meeting.

It’s everything you’d want from a well-respected luxury brand, with thoughtful details that make that elegance not so classic. Take the invisible pocket at the wrist of a pristine puffy coat, a trench with a scarf-length lapel or the proportions of a peacoat, tweaked just so for a cocoon effect — great in terms of style but also ideal for layering.

Tailored silhouettes felt more prominent than before, offering variations on smartly nonchalant suits and an hourglass coat. It gave off power-dressing vibes without feeling aggressive.

The same philosophy carries over to their five-year-old men’s offering, which ran the gamut of sartorial staples — the brand is named after Savile Row after all — but also more relaxed options, like long-sleeved polo shirts or a sweatshirt that came in a slightly fuzzy finish. Suiting here could give Italian houses a run for their money in fit and fabrication, without breaking a sweat.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Row RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Row RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Row RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Row RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Row RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Row RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Row RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Row RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Row RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

The Row RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Row RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Row RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Row RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad