The Row RTW Fall 2023

Step into The Row’s Paris showroom and the hubbub of Paris at the cusp of couture just falls away.

There’s a poised side to this brand where the real stars are only ever the garments, pursuant of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s vision of luxury distilled to its polished, quiet essence.

A severe impression emanates from the lineup in pictures but it’s not so in person — these textures just beg to be touched. Cashmere was the bedrock of the season, offered in baby, brushed and even a pinstripe-suiting version that carried across for men.

Case in point: The thick ribbed rollneck sweater layered with a smart double-button blazer, cashmere jogging pants and topped with a double face shawl-collar cashmere coat. The result looks sophisticated but not labored.

As ever, this idea of a forever wardrobe hinges on best-in-class materials, like the paper-thin Japanese nylon that made for cool knee-length shorts, the brand’s first foray into activewear. These telegraphed being pulled together, even if you need to run to your next meeting.

It’s everything you’d want from a well-respected luxury brand, with thoughtful details that make that elegance not so classic. Take the invisible pocket at the wrist of a pristine puffy coat, a trench with a scarf-length lapel or the proportions of a peacoat, tweaked just so for a cocoon effect — great in terms of style but also ideal for layering.

Tailored silhouettes felt more prominent than before, offering variations on smartly nonchalant suits and an hourglass coat. It gave off power-dressing vibes without feeling aggressive.

The same philosophy carries over to their five-year-old men’s offering, which ran the gamut of sartorial staples — the brand is named after Savile Row after all — but also more relaxed options, like long-sleeved polo shirts or a sweatshirt that came in a slightly fuzzy finish. Suiting here could give Italian houses a run for their money in fit and fabrication, without breaking a sweat.