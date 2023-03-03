×
Uma Wang RTW Fall 2023

The Shanghai-based designer’s first show in Paris post-pandemic offered promising experiments with denim, shiny bonded linen and body jewelry.

Uma Wang, one of China’s earliest designers to show overseas, returned to Paris after being stuck in China for three years to present a fall 2023 collection that offered some new and unexpected developments at the brand, as well as a remix of the classic, earthy and rich textiles that she is known for.

The show, which took place at the same location Wang last used, experimented with denim, a material she had never worked with.

Also for the first time, Wang was not afraid to include something shiny in the collection. The show started with a slew of looks made with red bonded linen. It exuded a luxurious, leather-like quality and formed a striking contrast with the plush materials, including bonded industrial felt, velvet, cashmere and shaggy faux fur. All the fabrications were specially developed by her long-term Italian suppliers.

The designer said she always starts the collection from fabrication, which according to her is “the most emotional part of the design process. I cannot start with the shape or style. It is impossible for me.”

The giant jewelry pieces wrapped around the necks and bodies, meanwhile, were inspired by halos, a motif that straddles multiple cultures, just like Wang does. She saw them in western religious paintings and on the wall paintings inside China’s Mogao Caves.

