Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Véronique Leroy RTW Fall 2023

The designer offered an elegant update on her understated chic aesthetic, with a focus on velvet and snow denim.

Véronique Leroy RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Véronique Leroy

Véronique Leroy’s Paris studio was a great setting to showcase the brand’s 2023 collection. Among walls of books, under the skylight, and accompanied by Leroy’s pets — a cat and a dog — the fall 2023 collection centered around the juxtaposition of velvet and snow denim through the lens of the Belgian designer.

Leroy said she didn’t want to deal with denim as it is, as she intended to keep it elegant and chic. She cut the fabric as if it were fine wool and used it to construct an array of outerwear that came with couture-inspired volume, as well as straight-legged jeans that can be worn to formal occasions. She matched these pieces with cozy knitted cropped tops with detachable zip neck warmers or fitted ruched blouses.

The designer said her personal highlights in the collection were the brown pieces, which came with an interesting blend of Parisian chic, sportswear influence, and a touch of ‘80s retro disco glam.

Velvet has been the material that Leroy has been using for the past few years, and her love for it has only grown stronger.

“It captures the light but it’s a matte fabric. It’s the contrast that I like,” she said.

