MintDesigns RTW Fall 2023

Designers Nao Yagi and Hokuto Katsui presented their latest collection, which they titled “Flower Punk,” via a video posted to the brand’s website. While the theme suggests a juxtaposition of hard and soft elements, the clothes themselves were overall demure and conservative. Some of the few hints at punk came from the video’s soundtrack, styling choices such as combat boots and spiked short hair, and a reimagined brand logo in a horror-film font.

The design duo employed sweet floral prints to craft thigh- and calf-length frocks, relaxed button-up shirts, and quilted jackets with contrast piping. Metallic foil prints were paired with white shirts that had been given a feminine tilt with a row of ruffles across the chest, while menswear-inspired neckties made several appearances. Some of the more imaginative looks included a sheer blouse with the brand’s logo motif, paired with voluminous trousers and a wide, tiered belt in yellow, beige and mint green checks. Later, bold black and white stripes and a repeated print declaring “The Haunt of Mint” lent a slight edge to the otherwise safe collection.

While the offering didn’t exactly live up to the promise of its theme, it remained true to the brand’s roots and core customer base, providing just a hint of unconventional riskiness to otherwise tame pieces.