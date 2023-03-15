Seivson RTW Fall 2023

Taiwanese designer Tsu Chin Shen showed her fall collection on a red carpeted runway, flanked by a front row made up of banquet tables, complete with white tablecloths, floral centerpieces and battery powered votives. By incorporating a mix of gothic and athletic influences, she created a look that was contemporary, urban, edgy and feminine.

Playing with volume, the designer followed a relaxed, flared-leg sweatsuit with a slinky body-con dress, and reimagined classic trenchcoats with layered collars, wide sleeves and cropped silhouettes. Elements from the familiar outer garment were also incorporated into wide, obi-style belts that helped to give shape to oversize tops and dresses. One standout look consisted of layer upon layer of mixed shirt stripes, creating an asymmetric, voluminous ensemble that was both striking and nearly impossible to decipher.

While some pieces, such as logo sweatshirts and ankle-length column skirts, may have been too simple to be runway-worthy, the styling had just the right mix of unconventionality and sexiness to keep things interesting.