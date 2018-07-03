Aelis Couture Fall 2018

Galleries

For her third solo outing, Sofia Crociani was looking to take flight — like the eagle that inspired the designs in her sustainably positioned offering this season.

The dance-influenced roughly pleated pieces that gave an ethereal quality to her previous collections were offered up here in clouds of organza in the palest of blues with black tulle trains, or in beige and white organza with a chain belt hung with feathers painted with ethically sourced gold.

New this season were the more vertical lines and raw-edged velvet, which offered a sharper focus to certain pieces, as on a pleated red velvet minidress or a wrap dress with her now signature barely-there ribbon bodice.

The outerwear, made from meat byproducts like lambskin, included a fur and feather cape that definitely would not have looked out of place on a bird of prey, or a softer pale fur equivalent with vintage feather details and a shaved edge that gave it a dressed-up/dressed-down look.

By combining luxurious materials with ragged touches, Crociani continued to offer up a vision of couture that has a rough charm all its own.