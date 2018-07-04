Galia Lahav Couture Fall 2018

Galleries

Israel-based design duo Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever went on a trip to the French Riviera with their “And God Created Woman” collection. Less overtly sexy than previous offerings, they referenced Impressionist and Expressionist art in their layers of floating tulle in a watercolor palette of yellow, pink, blue and a vivid grass green.

Floral prints were added by way of Sever’s own drawings used on pale chiffon, motifs that were carried over as embroideries in other looks or blown up to create giant 3-D blooms, one covering the front of a mini tube dress.

Silk pants were paired with open, voluminous skirts in the same fabric that had a period feel and sheer embellished tops, while chiffon was draped, layered and pleated on gowns in a range of shades, as in a pretty navy off-the-shoulder number with a bandeau that enveloped the arms. In places the flounces felt a little tired, however.

Among the more fitted pieces, a green column dress with a Fifties feel was a standout. Also appealing were the neon-hued embroideries that popped, providing contrast and modernizing certain looks.