Xuan Couture Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

For her fourth collection, Xuan-Thu Nguyen considered technology and the pace that it imposes in all things, including her métier. “In this world, everyone is always talking about 3D-this, laser-that,” she said after the first of a series of mini shows. “This is a wink to my technology: everything is done by hand instead of machine.”

The collection exalted hand-made embellishments executed in different techniques: quilted, puffy flowers took the place of three-dimensional prints; broderie anglaise edged in bright colors pierced a voluminous handkerchief layered blouse; and flurries of soft organza sprouted down the front of a shift dress.

Xuan’s poetic vision had charm, but the abbreviated lineup left one wanting more.