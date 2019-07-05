Francesco Scognamiglio Couture Fall 2019

The iconic women who populated Capri’s nightlife, such as Veruschka, Brigitte Bardot and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, are the muses who inspired Francesco Scognamiglio’s couture collection.

Their elegant, feminine attitude was combined with influences from the Italian island, such as the colors of the sunset, which inspired the pink tone of a tulle dress. The nets of Capri’s fishermen echoed in the sparkling Swarovski crystal net sleeves of a draped minidress with a plunging V-neck, while the rich plaster decorations of Villa Lysis served as inspiration for the precious encrusted embellishment punctuating a wool coat.

Crystal starfishes and pearls gave an intriguing underwater feel to a slipdress, while a suit showing a constructed tulle jacket with a coordinated skirt was worked in a dark nocturnal tone, a nod to Capri’s legendary blue lizard living on the island’s signature Faraglioni rocks.