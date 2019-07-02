Azzaro Couture Fall 2019

Galleries

“The idea was to have something really [with a] bohemian inspiration, with all this lightness and these generous volumes,” chief executive officer Gabriel de Linage said after the show. He added that a hallmark of the label, embroidery, was very much present in the collection for spring.

De Linage also highlighted the line’s festive feel — think Coachella vibes — buoyed by colors and dégradé.

This could have been an awkward season for Azzaro, given that its former creative director, Maxime Simöens, had just left after two years at the house and his successor has yet to be named. (“We will, soon,” de Linage said.)

Still, the boho-chic collection on display, created by Azzaro’s atelier, hung together very well.

The sparkle the label is known for infused this fall collection elegantly, and there were fewer tailored garments than last season. Instead, models wafted down the runway in more flowing, feminine looks — mostly dresses — of today.

There was a long black dress with silver Lurex webbing, matching belt crisscrossing a models’ waist and torso, and a deep side slit. A long strapless chiffon dress in degradations of blue and a tie-dye plus metallic fringes gave a flapper-hippy mash-up effect.

The offer also included shorter lengths, such as a white chiffon dress, with plunging neckline and three-band metallic belt, falling well above the knee.