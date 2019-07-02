Giovanni Bedin Couture Fall 2019

Italian designer Giovanni Bedin is continuing to push the limits of the couture appellation. His first fashion show since he founded his label in 2017 flirted with the idea of bondage in a series of cute minidresses that revealed a lot of skin.

“I wanted to focus on shapes and cutouts rather than color,” said Bedin, whose looks were delivered in a restricted palette of black, white, light pink and baby blue, and worn with flat, suede, lace-up boots. “Color distracts the attention, so I prefer to work with a more neutral palette so you can see the details better.”

Sleeveless minidresses sported crisscrossed bandeau shoulders and cage-like backs, while front openings on long jersey dresses showed flashes of skin on the rib and midriff areas. Some corset dresses were broken apart, becoming a cool basque, bra and skirt set, while others were just held together by strips of jersey snaking along the body.

Bedin continued to work around broderie anglaise, adding a chantilly lace version to his usual poplin cotton silhouettes and playing around with transparency: A demure white lace dress was actually quite see-through, revealing the feminine silhouette underneath. The edgier looks were those featuring delicate floral prints on rigid jersey: A flowery pink corset top and miniskirt, with tone-on-tone basque details and a lace-up front, was sweetly subversive.