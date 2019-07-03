Rami Kadi Couture Fall 2019

From the opening acid yellow bodysuit worn under a fishnet made of iridescent bugle beads to a sculptural gown in printed floral fabric covered in sequins, Rami Kadi’s second runway collection was certainly not for wallflowers.

Inspired by an 18th-century portfolio titled “The Temple of Flora,” this effort encompassed variations that ticked every box imaginable: long and floaty; legs-for-miles short; wide enough to serve as a personal space barrier. A poptastic array of highlighter yellow, glowing greens, hot pinks or violent violets added to the larger-than-life feel.

Nature offers endless variations. So did Rami Kadi, so much so that his exuberant hothouse blooms felt more garden center catalog than ikebana.