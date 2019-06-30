Redemption Couture Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Bringing to a close his heavy metal-inspired cycle, Gabriele “Bebe” Moratti hit a high-octane note with his colorful, heavily embellished couture collection for fall.

Set to the tune of U.K.-based shred guitarist Jacqueline Mannering riffing in the background, he draped, ruched and adorned his fabrics, delivering a profusion of nubile gowns, elaborate capes and bold tailored separates with a hint of the neo-gothic about them.

Giant handcrafted satin roses in pink, black or vivid orange glittered with crystal embroideries, dominating the single shoulder or the back of several gowns, either ultra-short or with voluminous trains.

A graphic giraffe motif was worked in Lurex jacquard, in black on a double-breasted coat and matching flared pants or pale pink on a blazer and matching shorts. The pattern was reprised elsewhere in all-over sequins or chiffon fil coupé.

Crystal mesh and sequins in black glittered over a slouchy top worn off the shoulder with a voluminous tutu skirt as well as on a mini skirt here, a pair of wide pants there, catching the light.

Gowns in blush chiffon worked with gold flecks offered a softer color palette and touches of romance, adorned with giant bows at the neck or on the sleeves.