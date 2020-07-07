Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2020

Take away the runway, the audience and the celebrity guests, and what do you have left? “Attitude,” according to Alexis Mabille, who showcased his fall couture collection with a virtual show featuring a single model and held inside a shocking pink box.

It’s not the first time the designer has skipped the runway. In recent years, he has experimented with showing his designs in static presentations and even a photo exhibition. This time around, he leveraged the power of social media, teasing his presentation with “making-of” videos.

Like most designers this season, Mabille worked with the materials he had in stock, alternating his classical Hollywood-inspired silhouettes with magpie combinations of pattern and color. “I really wanted this collection to be a joyful hymn to women,” he said.

Colorful motifs inspired by the tapestries of Jean Lurçat appeared on a pea coat and a long purple crepe sheath dress with a spray of Technicolor feather flowers at the neck. He used his signature bow sparingly: as a graphic detail on the bodice of a skintight violet sheath dress, or to loosely tie the back of a pink caftan.

Mabille’s mastery of draping was evident in his jewel-colored eveningwear: loose, dropped-shoulder Grecian-style dresses in ruby or sapphire blue velvet, or a flawless emerald green jersey sheath dress with a high-precision draped bustier neckline.

But it was fun to see him take risks with fabric associations, like pairing a striped organza shirt trimmed with gold fringe with animal-patterned sequined palazzo pants encrusted with black lace — a distinct outlier in a collection focused on classically flattering cuts.

“It wouldn’t make any sense right now to make dresses with a mile-long train,” said Mabille. “That doesn’t feel appropriate and above all, when I designed it, it was quite peaceful and satisfying to work with a catalogue of fabrics and a sheet of white paper, and to design a collection as if I was a woman and I was designing for myself.”