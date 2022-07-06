×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022

Demna dazzled with celebrity models, voluptuous tailoring and killer dressmaking.

View Gallery 59 Photos
View Gallery 59 Photos
Bella Hadid for Balenciaga Couture Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga won the couture sweepstakes again this season with an electrifying show stacked with celebrity models including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

Wednesday’s spectacle should solidify Demna’s reputation as a master of high-low cultural curation — and one of the most exciting thinkers and practitioners in fashion today. The show had a knife-to-the-throat intensity heightened by a throbbing symphonic soundtrack, and face-obscuring RoboCop-esque face shields, developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz racing engineers.

Collection Gallery 59 Photos
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

Yet underneath, there was also a lump-in-the-throat emotional tug. Was it the love poem recited in French as the show got underway? The stirring music, amplified by handbag-shaped boomboxes toted by some models? Or simply the visceral beauty of Demna’s voluptuous tailoring and killer dressmaking?

The VIP arrivals were a show unto itself: Kris Jenner sweeping in behind alien sunglasses, her granddaughter North West in tow; drag star Alexis Stone channeling Jocelyn Wildenstein and dabbing his makeup with a sponge before snapping a selfie with Róisín Murphy; Offset posing for photos with Alton Mason in his bulging clown shoes, and Balenciaga chief executive officer Cédric Charbit telling Tracee Ellis Ross, only half jokingly, to kick the hems of the large finale gowns should they become lodged in the narrow doorway next to her seat.

Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 59 Photos
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

The opening looks — bodies encased in rubber-looking Neoprene, faces by darkened glass — were terrifying, and also terrifyingly chic, the shoulders built out beautifully on the dresses, one with a train that so resembled an oil slick you almost expected it to stain the white carpet.

Long-sleeved sheath dresses accrued sparkly or shaggy textures, as did jeans trembling with thousands and thousands of dangling jet beads. The workmanship was staggering, with the press notes explaining that a leopard-print coat was composed of 150 kilometers of hand-tufted thread.

The show cycled through Demna obsessions he zhuzhed up in staggering ways: giving a jeans jacket a head-engulfing collar; adding aluminum to oversize T-shirts so they can be crumpled into windswept forms, and pinching his menswear with corseted waists.

In a post-show scrum, the designer said he decided to inject more of himself into his sophomore couture effort, and follow his instincts more. This led him to an “otherworldly futurism” that ultimately yielded to the heritage and opulence of founder Cristóbal Balenciaga. “Beauty in its classic context, let’s say,” he offered.

Historians will surely point to this show for thrusting couture into the Insta-generation. After the show, guests were invited to tour twin Balenciaga Couture Stores where it’s possible to purchase some looks straight from the runway, and other limited-edition products. At the men’s store, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli threw on a crumpled hoodie and checked himself out in the mirror. At the women’s store, Charbit pointed to the most expensive item hanging behind frosted glass: a 100,000-euro coat in a trompe-l’oeil tweed composed of ribbons, beads and sequins. A scented candle in a chrome canister will set a shopper back 350 euros; the boombox, part of a collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, 8,500 euros.

“A lot of people started to ask me after the first couture, ‘How do we buy couture? Who do we call?’ People don’t know, especially from the younger generation of up-and-coming couture customers that we want to establish a dialogue with,” Demna explained. “There are a lot of [garments] with volumes that don’t actually need to be made to measure. It’s more about the technique, the material, how it is assembled.”

The designer also brought Balenciaga couture into the eco age, realizing about a quarter of the collection via upcycling: Trenchcoat belts became an oversize trenchcoat; leather belts a sinuous tube dress, and antique wrist watches offbeat jewelry that keeps on ticking.

In a recent interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Demna likened himself to an osteopath for fashion, working out its blockages. He’s a magician, too.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman Walked the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad