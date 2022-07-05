×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Why American Men's Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Dior Couture Fall 2022

Charles de Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022

Charles de Vilmorin's colorful, chaotic world was peopled by aliens this season.

Charles de Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022 Courtesy of Charles de Vilmorin

Creative wunderkind Charles de Vilmorin’s vivid imagination continued to provide rich inspiration. Showing off calendar, he created a world that was part Tim Burton-esque science fiction, part commedia dell’arte, peopled with distorted, otherworldly creatures that seemed to have been snatched from the tortured pages of a comic book.

“I wanted to do something a bit crazy this time, and I thought of a story, like a planet that is destroyed and rebuilt by aliens,” he explained. “There are a lot of pieces that play with the dimensions of the body to make them inhuman, and these aliens come and re-people the planet with color and joy.”

Charles de Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022
Charles De Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022
Charles De Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022
Like abstract artworks, his elaborate pieces, painted largely by hand on pattern-making canvas, encouraged introspection. One dress with a pleated taffeta skirt had a bodice that looked like a beaked creature, with leg-of-mutton sleeves its wings. Other designs had protective elements – a taffeta dress could be seen to evoke a tent, a painted hooded number a space suit essential for protection in a post-apocalyptic world.

De Vilmorin said that while it had been a privilege to be one of very few young designers on the couture calendar for three seasons, going off-schedule this time had allowed him more creative freedom and the possibility to center on a selection of looks. “It was fantastic but you need to be up to scratch,” he said. “I feel freer too, I was really honored, but I wanted to look at things a little differently.”

Charles de Vilmorin Couture Fall 2022

