×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022

The designer personally put the finishing touches to some of her outfits, describing the act of sewing as "therapy."

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Going to a Julie de Libran couture show is like being invited to brunch at the designer’s home. Guests are treated to finger sandwiches and biscuits stamped with her initials, and sit on her sofa and chairs to watch models wind their way through the living room, inner courtyard and kitchen of the basement floor.

This season, de Libran even put the finishing touches to some of the outfits herself. “I’ve been passing nights and nights sewing, and it’s just wonderful to be in that kind of bubble for myself. I don’t always get to do that,” she said. “It’s like therapy for me.”

Collection Gallery 21 Photos
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

One of the outfits she worked on was a sheath made of distressed chiffon that was reembroidered with sequins. “It’s actually sewn on the body and it’s like a second skin,” she noted. De Libran works in a sustainable way, producing highly limited quantities of each style and using deadstock fabrics whenever possible.

Lamé is something of a signature for her brand. It was used for outfits that included a slit tunic with fluttering kimono sleeves, a black caftan with jeweled clasps at the neck, and a blouse and skirt set worn with a brocade jacket, for a day-to-evening look.

Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022 21 Photos
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
Julie de Libran Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

De Libran said she was inspired by a Peter Lindbergh photograph of Amber Valletta with angel wings. The reference was most apparent in a black portrait neckline dress with a white ostrich feather boa.

Meanwhile, surplus items from her collaboration with Eres, including lace bodysuits, bra tops and leggings, were given a new lease on life with a bedazzling of chunky Swarovski crystals.

This season, de Libran partnered with French specialist Causse on items including scooped silver driving gloves trimmed with a chain, and bicolor evening gloves. She also teamed with beauty brand Sisley on a black leather lipstick holder worn around the neck.

Like the clothes themselves, each element closely reflected de Libran’s personal style — a uniquely appealing calling card.

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Hot Summer Bags

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Julie de Libran Personally Sewed Some

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad