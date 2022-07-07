×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Fendi Couture Fall 2022

Kim Jones went sleek, sinuous and sparkly — and it looked great.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Fendi Couture Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Kim Jones, a rabid book collector who often bases collections on his literary heroes, chose to write his own narrative for the latest Fendi couture.

“A tale of three cities — Kyoto, Rome and Paris — and a conversation between them,” he said during a preview, mentioning, for example, the French mania for all things Japanese that took hold in the ’20s.

A consummate globetrotter with a deep affection for Japan, Jones hopped a plane to Kyoto the minute borders opened, and he reconnected with a storied maker of kimono silk and obis that he had conscripted several times over the years for men’s collections at Louis Vuitton and Dior. He handed them fragments of kimono fabric from the 1700s and asked if they could be reproduced.

Collection Gallery 39 Photos
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

Owing to the narrow looms and the painstaking hand-printing techniques of this supplier, Jones chose to patchwork these lovely, autumnal prints into sinuous gowns, and also interpret the botanical motifs via intricate embroideries, fur intarsias or abstract versions expressed via rolled sequins, or pale feathers caught on silk tulle infantas.

If all that sounds a bit quaint and historic, the collection was resolutely modern, Jones’ sleekest and sexiest proposition for Fendi so far. The designer blocked out the grandeur of the Palais Brongniart with a blinding white set that shuddered from the booming techno soundtrack. The strong light heightened the intensity of the colors — brilliant yellows and mint greens — and the transparency of his delicate mesh tube dresses scintillating with crystals.

Fendi Couture Fall 2022 39 Photos
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
Fendi Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

“I wanted lightness, I wanted simple, real shapes,” Jones said, guiding a visitor to a gossamer T-shirt paved with glistening embroideries and silvery bugle beads arranged in Art Deco patterns.

He opened the show with a slouchy, mannish pantsuit in vicuna, another luxurious material he employed for his menswear designs, setting it off with a cascading necklace composed of more than 1,000 white and fancy yellow diamonds — Fendi’s first foray into high jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi.

Terrific daywear options included sleeveless tops, molded bustiers and loose trousers in fine calf leather, and a trio of knit turtleneck dresses sashed at the waist for “all the girls I know that jet around and have to go from event to event,” Jones said.

It’s been a shimmery and glamorous couture season, with lots of dense and sparkly embroideries, and Jones held his own, reprising some “shattered-mirror” dresses Karl Lagerfeld did for Fendi in 2000, and paving lean, minimalist dresses with gleaming beads and embroideries.

Jones had models reading books at his Fendi couture debut for spring 2021. Here, they looked ready to party.

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Jones Turned Out a Sleek,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad