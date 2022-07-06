×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Fall 2022

The couturier creates a refreshing collection both in spirit and structure.

Maison Rabih Kairouz Couture Fall 2022 Courtesy of Maison Rabih Kairouz

This season Maison Rabih Kayrouz built his own utopia as the background for his latest collection, which ranges from gowns that are ready for a garden party to boxy-sleeved short sets in metallic silver and filgreed gold ribbon.

Kayrouz blurs the lines between couture and ready-to-wear, concentrating on the construction as two aspects of the whole, as well as building on themes from previous seasons to create a cohesive vision. But don’t call it “slow fashion.”

“I’ve mixed between the two worlds forever, and I find it quite normal nowadays – this is modern, it’s more contemporary,” he told WWD. “From one season to another I don’t stop and go on to a completely new thing. It’s an evolution from one season to another.”

“I hate fashion,” he said. “I love clothes. I’m not saying this to provoke, but ‘fashion’ is something that can be trendy today, and the minute you talk about it, it’s already done. I prefer to create more timeless pieces.” Presented against a background of ice blue, the collection, and his sentiments, feel refreshing.

One example is a cloud puff of a cream-colored cape – an exceptionally glam version of a hoodie – created first in silk, but also reinterpreted in recycled polyester. Lighter, and cheaper, it translates to the ready-to-wear while keeping an element of continuity throughout the collection.

He’s built his house over two decades with a devoted clientele, which will find plenty of pieces here to add to their elegant wardrobes.

