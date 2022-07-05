×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Men's

Why American Men’s Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Fashion

Dior Couture Fall 2022

Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022

The couturier paid homage to the late French singer Barbara.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Stephane Rolland Couture Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Stéphane Rolland took to the stage to pay homage to the late French singer Barbara. The couturier held his fashion display at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the iconic chanteuse’s favorite haunt, especially between 1993 and 1997, and the last venue where she performed before passing away 25 years ago.

“I didn’t choose Barbara, she chose me,” the designer said. “Barbara was in my life since I was born, when I first heard her voice.”

Comedian Valérie Lemercier told showgoers that she and the singer shared a taste for couture, long tours, black licorice and sunglasses.

Collection Gallery 32 Photos
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

“What I wanted is to express a sensibility, style, vibe and allure through a collection which is not the perfect image of Barbara — that was not the goal, because otherwise I’d have done a collection of black jumpsuits,” continued Rolland. “It was to transform [fashion] into a symbol and a different expression of art.”

He succeeded in creating bold silhouettes, using contrasting materials and 3D, sculptural elements. Colorways included red, black, white and beige.

The long bombers dress in padded white duchess satin had a flowing train and cape-like top seconding as a hood. That came paired with a sheer top embroidered with crystals in a “tattoo” motif. A long, strapless red “bathing-suit dress” of jersey and chiffon was embellished with red gazar ballooning and flowing over one arm. The straight wool-crêpe sweater dress, down to the floor, had an open back and “Masai” embroidery in white stitching.

Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022 32 Photos
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

“I put in this very French style [an] African twist, with an African vibe in just the right measure to make it spicy, interesting, sexy,” said Rolland. “I think Barbara would have loved what I’ve done.”

She might have adored, too, the theatrical ending. When the curtain rose, it revealed attendees were sitting in the backstage, making them — and the models — the stars.

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Hot Summer Bags

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stéphane Rolland's Couture Collection for Fall

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad