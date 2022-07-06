×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Fall 2022

Business

Launchmetrics and Publicis Sapient Team Up to Help Brands Analyze Data

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Models were in for transformation, ending up on equal footing.

View Gallery 45 Photos
View Gallery 45 Photos
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

It’s almost a trope to say that Viktor & Rolf play with structure and volume. But this season they took it quite literally by undressing a model center stage and, with a few strategic twists, changing up the entire look.

What started as a typical Viktor & Rolf silhouette with wide, exaggerated lapels dramatically extending out far beyond the shoulders was turned into a tighter, but softer, ruffled look.

They rolled out a clothes rack, rolled up their sleeves and began to remove her clothes piece by piece. Stiff wires that were propping up the clothes were removed and they took off her perilously high platforms, pulled interior ropes and the hard edges melted away.

Collection Gallery 45 Photos
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

The same changes were going on backstage and the looks that had already been run through were re-run with the new relaxed fit. Collars were cocooning, and the jackets had long flowing tails. The theme was transformation, and the duo declared the new look softer and a bit more romantic. Models crisscrossed each other on the runway, usually a show no-no but the chaos was controlled and gave the show a carefree vibe.

Models strolled the last looks in ballet flats. Fitting then that the designers themselves were wearing Vejas and Doc Marten sandals themselves. Finally, the woman was in equal footing.

Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022 45 Photos
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
Viktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

The show took place just ahead of their new “Good Fortune” fragrance launch.

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad