×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Yuima Nakazato sought solace in craft, offering an undulating, otherworldly experience.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Weighed down by a world of doomscrolling, Yuima Nakazato sought solace in craft, sketching pictures, shaping clay (his own ceramic jewelry featured on the runway) and manipulating fabric. When he looked through the window of his Tokyo workshop, patches of blue sky between the buildings fired up his imagination.

That color — the dominant shade of the earth as seen from above — provided the prevalent hue in this otherworldly collection, his shamanic beings evocative of the Na’vi from James Cameron’s “Avatar.”

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

Their quivering, undulating second skins, however, by way of the forms of his voluminous creations, seemed more akin to the flora of that creature’s native planet, Pandora, with tentacular padded capes and featherlike ripples of organza shaped into voluminous capes and trains.

His supernatural theme was enhanced by a trance-like soundtrack by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Senjan Jansen, punctuated by the cries of coastal birds.

Nakazato transformed deadstock fabrics, tearing them up, weaving and dyeing them once more to create what appeared like living sculptures on the runway. “Because of the trend for digitalization, I really wanted to have something like patching physical things using traditional Japanese craft techniques,” the designer explained backstage before the show.

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022 26 Photos
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

The set played into the label’s sustainable messaging, designed to be recycled right after the show. Crafted entirely from paper, it was a blown-up sketch by the designer that was teased into crumpled iceberg-like sculptures and covered both the walls and floor of the Palais de Tokyo venue.

The rectangular shapes of traditional kimono fabrication he bases his designs on to avoid waste were visible in simpler pieces like off-white shamanic robes fastened together with his proprietary Type-1 attachments. Elsewhere, the parallelogram was artfully transformed and disguised with a skilled hand and vivid imagination.

Nakazato’s innovative bio-smocking technique, which allows him to digitally control the shrinkage rate of a fiber to produce lasting creases and pleats, was combined with ancestral indigo dyeing, Shibori tie-dyeing and lacquering techniques on a sustainable protein-based biomaterial from Japanese producer Spiber.

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Yuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad