×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Esoteric symbolism provided rich opportunity for Zuhair Murad to play with his love for embellishment.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Esotericism provided a rich semiotic dreamscape for Zuhair Murad this season. Tarot signs, an all-seeing eye and horoscope symbols exploded across his colorful collection, providing ample opportunity to play with the lavish adornments he does best.

“I am really attached to this world, and I am curious to know about the future and about this world that is really mysterious and really old, you know. You don’t know if it’s true or not, or the meaning, and I love signs and symbols,” explained the designer backstage before the show.

Collection Gallery 51 Photos
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

“Fortune teller” was splashed in bronze across the front of one gown with a sweetheart neckline, bursting silver-star embroideries spilling across its full tulle skirt. Less literal, such mystical characters were also referenced in layered gypsy skirts in ruffles of tulle and silk turbans in an array of jewel tones.

In vivid red and green, he draped his silk with flair, adding touches of embroidery to shoulders or waistlines — a pair of hands that appeared to dangle like belt tassels were a nod to palmistry.

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022 51 Photos
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
View Gallery

A crop top with a central eye, a sequined bodysuit or allover embroidered pants offered a lively contemporary spin on the look, while a velvet-bodice number with a circular skirt featuring the astrology wheel embroidered in silver would make a statement on the red carpet.

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad