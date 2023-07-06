×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Pulls Out the Stops With Château de Chantilly Couture Show

Accessories

Canada Goose Launching Sneakers as Next Step in Footwear Expansion

Fashion

Chloé Confirms Gabriela Hearst Is Stepping Down

Juana Martin Couture Fall 2023

Martin occasionally flew too close to the theatrical, but her fall lineup was as pointed in its feminist messaging as it was sharply executed.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Juana Martín Couture Fall 2023 Aitor Rosas Suñe/WWD

If you want a helmet to match the Joan of Arc armor dress seen earlier in the week, Spanish designer Juana Martin had you covered.

Her opening silhouette, a lace bodysuit and black opera coat, was topped with a helmet with disembodied hands trying to remove it — or put it on, depending on how you wanted to see it.

It was the first of a series of arty evocations of female freedom, complete with surreal touches such as line drawings of faces à la Jean Cocteau turned into headpieces, Picasso-like gilded openings that revealed the body or shoulder lines extending into flurries of ruffles that fluttered like wings with every step.

“This is the story of a time, with Cubism and the art moment rising as a revolution against nationalisms,” said Martin backstage before the show through a translator, a context she recognizes in the rising challenges in today’s world around reproductive rights and female freedoms. “If you are a woman, everything is more difficult, in business and in life.”

She certainly made a case for dressing to face what comes. Underneath the embellishments, Martin’s technical skill shone in the cut of a mean dress and well-turned-out tailoring, giving a feeling of soft armor with strong shoulder lines and a black-and-white palette with only a hint of gilt, in the shape of golden buttons or metallic square sequins.

All had real appeal, from minidresses with lantern sleeves and formfitting high-neck sheathes, to refined jackets and high-waisted trousers. Elsewhere, a ribbed pencil skirt revealed intricate pin-tucked pleating up close, which opened up as blowsy ruffles for a bolero top.

If Martin occasionally flew too close to the theatrical, her fall silhouettes were as pointed in their feminist messaging as they were sharply executed.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad