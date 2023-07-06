×
Maison Sara Chraïbi Couture Fall 2023

The descendent of a mythical Pegasus was the muse of this elegant collection infused with the architectural motifs and geometries Sara Chraïbi grew up with.

Maison Sara Chraibi Couture Fall 2023

For her sophomore show on the official couture schedule, Moroccan designer Sara Chraïbi looked to the Buraq, a winged horse with a female face said to transport prophets across great distances in Islamic tradition.

Backstage, the designer said that after noticing its presence throughout Arabic and Muslim art, she imagined a contemporary descendant of that mythical equine. “What would she be, what would her journey be, what would she do?” she wondered.

In other words, Chraïbi’s muse is a woman who goes places, encountering architectural motifs and geometries she grew up with along the way. Out came a subtle collection delicately infused with these and that could strike a chord anywhere from Marrakesh to Melbourne.

Her hand at cuts also showed in the curved sleeves of coats, or in a collarless suit under a cape. Nods to caftans came in the form of breezy gowns. Hooded dresses had a monastic simplicity in their shape, but textiles were opulent nonetheless. Tasteful transparencies added a sensual note, exemplified in a caftan with a geometric structure on organza that turned solid from the waist down or a gown made of an embellished bodice from which were suspended lengths of chiffon.

While she reprised the strands of sabra — a silk extracted from aloe vera plants and traditionally used in Moroccan passementerie — seen last season, embroidery formed the bedrock of the collection, used sparingly to figure a starry sky on a translucent capelet or to figure a trompe-l’œil 3D effect on a bodice.

Later, a jacket had a hood embroidered with thousands of pearls that looked like an opulent coif of hair, while intricate bead- and threadwork created texture and heft to the opulent corset of the final gown that fanned out into a golden pleated skirt.

“Today, our times are so standardized that couture feels like a cocoon, a bubble of uniqueness,” said Chraïbi. “It’s important to preserve [that] because we need this exceptional, unique and personal touch because couture has no meaning except with the one who will wear it. It’s a dialogue with that person, a dress that will meet a moment.”

Maison Sara Chraibi Couture Fall 2023
Maison Sara Chraibi Couture Fall 2023
Maison Sara Chraibi Couture Fall 2023
Shown in the serene garden of a Parisian high school, her silhouettes spoke of timeless grace and strength but also the kind of quiet — but not too quiet, it is couture after all — luxury of the here-and-now.

