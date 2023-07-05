Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2023

For a designer so renowned for his love of color, it was a surprise when Zuhair Murad admitted that his personal favorite hue is actually black. For once, this was the dominant shade in this nocturnally themed collection, full of gothic and medieval references that resulted in a dramatic lineup full of intricate lace patterns and shimmering black, silver and jewel-toned embroideries.

“I’ve always wanted to do a collection made entirely with black,” he said backstage before his show. “It’s a symbol of mystery, of energy, a symbol of seduction, a symbol of power.”

Accompanying his midnight universe, regal purple and deep scarlet silks and velvets heightened the sense of drama, while the historic theme inspired his silhouettes. Hourglass figures were highlighted through corsetry or artful draping and pleating, drawing the eye toward classic sweetheart necklines, and shoulders were bare or cloaked with flowing trains, faces covered with dark, lace-edged veils.

The rose was a recurrent motif, worked as 3D embroideries worn like jewelry at the neck, adorning the shoulders, or delicately decorating the length of a skirt. But lest one forget that roses have thorns, Murad sent out a reminder in the form of a pant suit, with barbed edges punctuating his silver pinstripe embroideries.

This fairy-tale feel was echoed elsewhere with motifs evoking creatures of the night. A multitude of giant spiders crawled across a leather trenchcoat, while on other pieces, their webs formed a macramé mesh in silver, like a cage around the body. Bats swooped across the shoulders and neck, their wings evoked in the dramatic lines of a black velvet bodice, and moths and birds of the night fluttered their wings and feathers in further embellishments. Guests were heard whispering, “Will the bride be in black too?” Not so — Murad’s fairy-tale princess is a traditional girl, and she wed in white.