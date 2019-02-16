16Arlington RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

For their London Fashion Week debut, the designers of the up-and-coming label 16Arlington went all out, delivering a high-shine, high-drama collection that will speak to many a party girl — the kind that doesn’t shy away from multicolor sequins, cheetah-printed suits or feather-trimmed, extra short minidresses.

There was an anything-goes, hedonistic spirit, as if this was the aftermath of a great night out and the girls just woke up, casually throwing a leopard-printed blazer over last night’s sequined pants or a chunky fur coat over their printed pajama-style suits — disco platforms still on.

Tailoring remained a focus, but apart from signature sleek monochrome suits, there were also bolder versions, as in an oversized blazer that featured contrasting plaid and croc-effect fabrics or an emerald velvet suit with feather embellishments.

It was a new direction for the British label, which found commercial success early on with the likes of Net-a-porter or Farfetch quickly snapping up its signature feather-trimmed blouses, chic pencil skirts and sequined dresses.

The idea was to “turn up the volume” and build on the success of its existing eveningwear offer — and it worked. The mishmash of bright colors, patterns and more labor-heavy embellishments channeled a bold, joyful spirit that will help the label further explore the red-carpet opportunity.

“We looked at [German-American pop artist] Richard Lindner and Marlene Dietrich, their whole social circle and what they stood for, which was all about the spectacle. We wanted to translate this energy into the clothes,” said Marco Capaldo, who designs the collection alongside his partner Kikka Cavenati.