  View Gallery — 28   Photos

The designer worked a variety of themes into her glamorous collection, including the nobles of 19th-century Russia and sustainability, in the form of a new customization service at her London store. Czarist Russia shone through in the opulence of Wakeley’s eveningwear, such as chain embroidery on evening dresses, swirling gold on a tulle gown and a metallic jacquard dress with ballooning sleeves and a judo-style belt.

Wakeley also worked on the other end of the price and style spectrum, launching a customization service at her Albemarle Street town house store, where customers can choose from a lineup of colored ribbons, patches and other embellishments to spiff up basics such as flared, peg or wide-leg trousers, tailored or military jackets or knits. Wakeley will even customize pieces that she has not designed. “We want to give longevity to clothes, and we want people to love the things they already have,” the designer said.

Amanda Wakeley RTW Fall 2019

28 Photos 

load comments