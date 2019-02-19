  View Gallery — 22   Photos

Jane Lewis took a bohemian turn, and put the focus on eveningwear, for this brand, which has been going from strength to strength internationally at specialty and department stores as well as on the Goat web site. Her collection included long paisley dresses, some with pussy bows and Lurex stripes, and other languid ones in black French tulle with ribbon at the neck. She described the latter as “sexy but covered.” So easy is this hippie luxe girl, who even the evening dresses have been designed to wear with flats or sneakers. Thinking practically, she also designed short capes in velvet or tweed with a snap at the front.

Daywear was more tailored, with standouts including a long tweed blue coat with a belt, a tailored peacoat and long, loose crepe dresses with hemlines that are meant to swish when they move and some neat velvet dresses with a little ruffle at the cuff and a lineup of pencil skirts and dresses, some with a sweetheart neckline.

Goat RTW Fall 2019

