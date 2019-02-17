  View Gallery — 37   Photos


The show notes resembled an exam paper, signaling that China-bornTaiwanese designer Jamie Wei Huang drew inspiration from her student days.

The Central Saint Martins-trained designer, employing materials that cater to the Asian urban lifestyle, paraded a playful, colorful and practical collection – 80 percent of it deemed unisex and fit to Asian body. Lovely sweaters, cozy scarves and oversized pullovers added a layer of projection, while baby blue and pink lambskin cross-body bags went well with the puffer jacket and denim wide leg trousers.

A denim and wool check coat, and a black wool coat with gradient red and blue shades were the standout pieces from the fall show.

Jamie Wei Huang RTW Fall 2019

37 Photos 

Taiwanese indie band No-nonsense was playing on the soundtrack. “I once overheard them on my Spotify in my studio and I just fell in love with them,” Huang enthused.

load comments