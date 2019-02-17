  View Gallery — 45   Photos


Margaret Howell offered her usual lineup of fuss-free men’s and women’s staples with a workwear twist, sharp lines and clean tailoring.

Like last season, Howell played with details at the neck. Sweaters were designed with high, cable-knit collars, while others were scalloped. Chunky burnt orange scarves enhanced khaki outfits.

Dress shirts were offset by high-waisted, slouchy trousers with turned-up cuffs, a silhouette that tied the men’s and women’s looks together.

Margaret Howell RTW Fall 2019

45 Photos 

She added a sprightly touch to her utilitarian-style clothes with multicolored neckties, floral printed skirts and colorful scarves tucked casually into the back pocket of trousers.

load comments