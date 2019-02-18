Osman RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Osman Yousefzada reveled in his flair for magpie dressing and told a tale of dark romance in his fall collection, paraded at his brand’s new London townhouse.

He layered fabrics, textures – and cultural references – to create a real visual feast: Skin-tight undergarments featured blown-up tattoo patterns peeked out from under draped organza gowns and tulle dresses; ruffle-trimmed leather jackets were worn with dramatic floral-embroidered veils; while sleek tailored looks were accessorized with ruffs.

Yousefzada amped up the drama of his evening wear. Consider a fuchsia feather-embellished gown, lamé shirt dresses or a black top featuring voluminous sequin frills.

The idea was to play with both soft and tougher fabrics and it created an interesting tension throughout the range. It was best captured in a woven black coat whose sharp, tailored structure was offset with cascading layers of tulle.

Yousefzada also made it a priority to experiment with new techniques and fabrications, including a series of vegan leather dresses and a checked coat, where suede and black vinyl squares were incorporated into a light, seamless fabric.

It was a compact collection that highlighted the designer’s sharpened focus on one-of-a-kind, crafty pieces.