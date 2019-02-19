Palmer Harding RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Design duo Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding started with a simple cotton shirt – and have moved on, and on, and on from there. Their fall outing, which they presented at Matchesfashion.com’s Carlos Place townhouse, was packed with chic looks for everyday, fashion staples meant to live for years in a woman’s closet, with shirts ranging from 295 pounds to 495 pounds and dresses around 480 pounds.

“It’s about female empowerment,” said Harding during a walkthrough of the collection, which had a whiff of the Seventies and the early Eighties. He described them as a combination of his more structured aesthetic and Palmer’s love of draping.

The lineup included deftly-cut knits with long sleeves meant to be scrunched up, languid double-face dresses and shirts, slick PVC coats, a lightweight wool jumpsuit with a Seventies collar and jackets with draped storm flaps at the back.

The design duo has other projects in the works, too: As of next month, they’ll be stocked at Forty Five Ten at Hudson Yards in Manhattan and they’ve launched P//H Balanced, a series of interviews on the brand’s web site with women who inspire them. They’ve done one-on-one interviews with Gaby Edlin, an activist campaigning to get sanitary products to impoverished women, and with the human rights barrister Alison Macdonald.