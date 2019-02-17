Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton had a lot of big ideas for Preen. “Maypole dance, Morris dance, Clog dance, Highland dance,” Thornton said backstage, listing the types of celebratory dances that inspired the duo.

It was less get-your-freak-on, and more one-two-step as the designers made a case for clogs. They stuck to their signature house codes with pretty prints seen on ruched dresses, patchwork skirts and on double-breasted suits, which lost some of their appeal as pant legs bunched up awkwardly around the heavy footwear.

“We focused on historical dance but then we also thought, what if we created even more of a community and looked at raves?” Thornton added. That explained the bright blue fishnet tights, and the capsule of all-black, Eighties looks such as a sequined minidress. The designers attempted to doll up the look with a white lace hem, which hung awkwardly in between the models’ legs.

Lace ruffles worked elsewhere, and these criss-crossed across the fronts of dresses. The duo also jazzed up tailored pieces such as a slouchy bronze suit with a rosette embellishment on the front.