It’s been more than 200 years since Pringle of Scotland knitted a pair of undergarments. This meant plenty of archive material for design director Fran Stringer to mine for the brand’s return to the runway, having been absent from catwalks for two years.

“This show was an opportunity to regroup and think about what’s at the core of the brand,” said Stringer after the show. “We decided to go back to the simplicity of the yarn; of using really beautiful, noble yarns, and not try to be too technical or innovative. Just let those fabrications speak for themselves.”

For inspiration, she indicated a number of vintage Pringle campaign images featuring the jolly golfers and men with skis on her mood board, which provided the starting point for the collection’s more graphic elements.

A series of four tracksuits in Scottish cashmere set the tone. The first, in hazelnut, had a long roll-neck sweater and blouson bottoms; the next, in navy, had a cropped cardigan with high-waisted pants and a matching peaked balaclava that turned out to be a miniature cardigan fashioned over a trim little visor by Stephen Jones.

Bold chevron lines were a nod to Sixties ski outfits, especially nice in the navy and white stripes on a camel ensemble, while a traditional argyle pattern was refreshed into harlequin diamonds.

The outerwear offering was strong, particularly the capes and a long gray puffer, while Stringer sent forth several hybrid knits that were worthy of note: a camel sweater with panels on the sleeves extended to effect a cape, and a taupe sweater whose ribbed neck extended into a long scarf.

Trousers were central to Stringer’s story for fall. High-waisted, they came paired with cropped sweaters or cardigans and nipped in at the hem in an ath-leisure flourish.