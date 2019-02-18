Galleries

Rejina Pyo said she was in the middle of doing up her house when she designed this collection, which was why she focused on structure. From sphere-shaped heels and geometric bags to big, boxy shoulders, Pyo took to construction skillfully.

“It made me think what clothing meant,” she mused. “I wanted to go back to that time where clothing was cherished and fixed by your granny.”

Pyo doesn’t have to worry about people throwing away her clothes. Once again, she demonstrated her intuitive of understanding of the modern woman: She’s multidimensional, feminine yet strong and classically cool, but also isn’t afraid to show that she’s not always put together — represented by large puffer jackets chucked haphazardly into large tote bags.

Silk pieces — A-line paneled dresses, floral-print skirts, tie-neck blouses and slouchy hoodies — contrasted with men’s inspired tailoring such as boxy blazers with a double hem. Trousers were either cropped and slightly flared or carrot-shaped.

“I wanted to bring the best of each era and what really empowered women and re-create that feeling of not caring what other people think about,” she said.

Among the best looks were a sleek brown leather jacket with a Peter Pan collar, a plaid pencil skirt with a brown leather waist, and a one-shouldered pale yellow dress with large puff sleeves.