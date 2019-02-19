Rixo RTW Fall 2019

Buzzy contemporary label Rixo turned its London Fashion Week presentation into one big party, that was meant to celebrate women of all ages, hedonism and all things colorful and over-the-top.

Taking over the Piccadilly nightclub Café de Paris, designers Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey created a glittery, disco-themed world where models — whose ages varied from 20 to 70 — danced together in the brand’s colorful and highly decorative fall 2019 range.

The main reference here was Studio 54 and the liberated, anything-goes attitude it has been defined by.

“This describes what Rixo is. Anyone can wear our clothes, it doesn’t matter what their age or nationality is or what they believe in,” said McCloskey.

The duo focused on what they do best: Flattering, easygoing dresses. They reworked them in new, even bolder and louder patterns, including striped sequins and psychedelic butterfly or giraffe prints and also introduced new, more sophisticated silhouettes such as Forties-inspired empire lines and cowl neck dresses.

Another focus was for the collection to be season-less.

Building on the brand’s commercial success — its signature patterns, no-fuss shapes and sweet spot price points have been a hit at retail from the get-go — Rix and McCloskey have also been working toward completing the Rixo look with accessories and a new knitwear range.

There were cute structured totes in the same painterly patterns seen on the dresses, as well as playful leopard-print belts and large, statement earrings. The knitwear came in lightweight, metallic silk mixes.

“People loved how we were styling everything with one-off vintage accessories. So building on that demand, you can now shop the whole Rixo look,” added McCloskey.