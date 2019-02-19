Roberta Einer RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
Roberta Einer said her grandmother’s wardrobe was the inspiration for her collection. And by looking at the pieces, one would infer that her grandmother was a party girl who wore glitterry cycling shorts, barely there miniskirts, beaded crop tops and thigh-high boots.
Depending on Einer’s market, there were some commercially viable pieces — tartan blazers cinched at the waist with neon-colored belts, a brown hoodie, a graphic T-shirt and shiny puffer jackets.
There also were some standout pieces, and ideas, which could have been further developed, such as colorful printed silk shirts, elegantly draped, floral embroidered skirts and sheer, handkerchief hem tops.